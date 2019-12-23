The CFO of Synopsys (SNPS) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO of Synopsys (SNPS), Trac Pham, sold shares of SNPS for $1.4M.

Following Trac Pham’s last SNPS Sell transaction on February 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 37.3%.

Based on Synopsys’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $851 million and quarterly net profit of $161 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $795 million and had a net profit of $254 million. The company has a one-year high of $146.66 and a one-year low of $79.14. SNPS’s market cap is $21.03B and the company has a P/E ratio of 40.31.

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits. It also offers technical services to support the customers in industries such as electronics, financial services, energy, and industrials for developing chips and electronic systems. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.