The CFO of Synopsys is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CFO of Synopsys (SNPS), Trac Pham, exercised options to sell 10,036 SNPS shares at $45.23 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.3M.

Following Trac Pham’s last SNPS Sell transaction on May 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 56.4%. In addition to Trac Pham, one other SNPS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Synopsys’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $964 million and quarterly net profit of $253 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $853 million and had a net profit of $99.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $232.74 and a one-year low of $104.90. Currently, Synopsys has an average volume of 591.16K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $231.44, reflecting a -3.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Synopsys has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits. It also offers technical services to support the customers in industries such as electronics, financial services, energy, and industrials for developing chips and electronic systems. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

