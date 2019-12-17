The CFO of Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Superior Drilling Products (SDPI), Christopher Cashion, bought shares of SDPI for $8,400.

Following this transaction Christopher Cashion’s holding in the company was increased by 2.01% to a total of $416.5K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Superior Drilling Products’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.08 million and GAAP net loss of $417.8K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.77 million and had a net profit of $225.2K. Currently, Superior Drilling Products has an average volume of 88.18K. The company has a one-year high of $2.20 and a one-year low of $0.75.

Starting in March 2019, SDPI received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is a drilling and completion tool technology company which engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools. It offers the following products and services: Drill-n-Ream, Completion tools, Strider, V-Stream, DR Stringer, PDC Bit Repair, manufacturing and Xtech R&D. The company was founded by Annette Deuel Meier and Gilbert Troy Meier in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, UT.