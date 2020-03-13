The CFO of StoneCastle Financial (BANX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of StoneCastle Financial (BANX), Patrick Joseph Farrell, bought shares of BANX for $9,500.

This recent transaction increases Patrick Joseph Farrell’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $18K. Following Patrick Joseph Farrell’s last BANX Buy transaction on May 26, 2015, the stock climbed by 6.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $23.92 and a one-year low of $15.62. Currently, StoneCastle Financial has an average volume of 25.39K.

