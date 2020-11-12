The CFO of Spark Energy (SPKE) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO of Spark Energy (SPKE), James G Jones, sold shares of SPKE for $138.7K.

This is Jones’ first Sell trade following 8 Buy transactions. Following James G Jones’ last SPKE Sell transaction on September 11, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $11.47 and a one-year low of $5.25. SPKE’s market cap is $330 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.10. Currently, Spark Energy has an average volume of 222.88K.

Spark Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity segments. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.