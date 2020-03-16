The CFO of SkyWest (SKYW) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of SkyWest (SKYW), Robert Simmons, bought shares of SKYW for $102.5K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Simmons’ holding in the company by 7.12% to a total of $1.65 million. In addition to Robert Simmons, 5 other SKYW executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $66.52 and a one-year low of $23.47. Currently, SkyWest has an average volume of 472.67K. SKYW’s market cap is $1.38B and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.14.

Starting in October 2019, SKYW received 10 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on SkyWest has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert Simmons’ trades have generated a 34.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Sky West, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scheduled passenger services in the United States of America, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. It operates through the following three segments: SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing. The SkyWest Airlines segment provides as well as Mexico and Canada.

