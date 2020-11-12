The CFO of Seattle Genetics (SGEN) is Selling Shares

On November 9, the CFO of Seattle Genetics (SGEN), Todd E. Simpson, sold shares of SGEN for $1.35M.

Following Todd E. Simpson’s last SGEN Sell transaction on September 08, 2017, the stock climbed by 118.8%. In addition to Todd E. Simpson, 6 other SGEN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Seattle Genetics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion and quarterly net profit of $636 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $213 million and had a GAAP net loss of $91.91 million. The company has a one-year high of $213.94 and a one-year low of $90.57. Currently, Seattle Genetics has an average volume of 686.29K.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $194.57, reflecting a -10.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Seattle Genetics has been negative according to 95 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

