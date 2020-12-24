The CFO of SCYNEXIS (SCYX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of SCYNEXIS (SCYX), Francois Eric, bought shares of SCYX for $3,750.

In addition to Francois Eric, 8 other SCYX executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Francois Eric’s holding in the company by 5.39% to a total of $77.43K.

The company has a one-year high of $12.10 and a one-year low of $4.20. Currently, SCYNEXIS has an average volume of 728.51K. SCYX’s market cap is $77.13 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.60.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.75, reflecting a -78.7% downside. Starting in January 2020, SCYX received 36 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. and Maxim Group, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company was founded by Scot Kevin Huber, Terry Eugene Marquardt, Pierre Bernard Jacques Monnet, Russell J. Outcalt, and Yves Joseph Ribeill on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.