The CFO of Progress Software is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CFO of Progress Software (PRGS), Paul Jalbert, exercised options to sell 14,406 PRGS shares at $29.05 a share, for a total transaction value of $693.7K.

Following Paul Jalbert’s last PRGS Sell transaction on July 12, 2016, the stock climbed by 18.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Progress Software’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $117 million and GAAP net loss of $4.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $111 million and had a net profit of $18.43 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.50 and a one-year low of $34.71. Currently, Progress Software has an average volume of 531.89K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploy mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following business segments: OpenEdge Business; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment.