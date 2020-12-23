The CFO of PowerFleet (PWFL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of PowerFleet (PWFL), Ned Mavrommatis, bought shares of PWFL for $77.63K.

Following this transaction Ned Mavrommatis’ holding in the company was increased by 7.84% to a total of $1.66 million.

Based on PowerFleet’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.6 million and GAAP net loss of -$590,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.88 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.50 and a one-year low of $2.55. PWFL’s market cap is $230 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -13.50.

Starting in May 2020, PWFL received 17 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00, reflecting a -25.9% downside. Four different firms, including Barrington and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Ned Mavrommatis' trades have generated a 8.6% average return based on past transactions.

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.