The CFO of PennyMac Financial (PFSI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of PennyMac Financial (PFSI), Andrew S. Chang, bought shares of PFSI for $594.6K.

Following this transaction Andrew S. Chang’s holding in the company was increased by 3.79% to a total of $17.18 million. This is Chang’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on PMT back in May 2014

Based on PennyMac Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $775 million and quarterly net profit of $153 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $411 million and had a net profit of $38.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.57 and a one-year low of $13.14. Currently, PennyMac Financial has an average volume of 937.61K.

Starting in January 2020, PFSI received 7 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including Barclays and KBW, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $211.4K worth of PFSI shares and purchased $594.6K worth of PFSI shares. The insider sentiment on PennyMac Financial has been negative according to 103 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.