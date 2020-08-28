The CFO of Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), McGregor Bryon, bought shares of PEIX for $34.25K.

In addition to McGregor Bryon, 5 other PEIX executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases McGregor Bryon T’s holding in the company by 3.67% to a total of $1.09 million.

The company has a one-year high of $5.33 and a one-year low of $0.22.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $414.3K worth of PEIX shares and purchased $658.1K worth of PEIX shares. The insider sentiment on Pacific Ethanol has been neutral according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of carbon renewable fuel. It operates through the Ethanol Production, and Marketing and Distribution business segments. The Ethanol Production segment includes the production and sale of ethanol and co-products. The Marketing and Distribution segment comprises of the marketing and merchant trading of company-produced ethanol; and co-products and third-party ethanol. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.