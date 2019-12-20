The CFO of Ooma (OOMA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Ooma (OOMA), Ravi Narula, sold shares of OOMA for $64.84K.

Following Ravi Narula’s last OOMA Sell transaction on June 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.6%. In addition to Ravi Narula, 2 other OOMA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ooma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $39.6 million and GAAP net loss of $6.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.49 million. Currently, Ooma has an average volume of 76.97K. The company has a one-year high of $16.60 and a one-year low of $9.85.

The insider sentiment on Ooma has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

