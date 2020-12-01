The CFO of Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX), Mark Patrick Guerin, bought shares of ONTX for $5,555.

This recent transaction increases Mark Patrick Guerin’s holding in the company by 20.5% to a total of $33.86K. In addition to Mark Patrick Guerin, 4 other ONTX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Onconova Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $66K and GAAP net loss of -$6,241,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.6 million. ONTX’s market cap is $49.2 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.30. Currently, Onconova Therapeutics has an average volume of 27.52M.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.30, reflecting a -13.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Onconova Therapeutics has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.