The CFO of Omega Healthcare (OHI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Omega Healthcare (OHI), Robert Stephenson, sold shares of OHI for $1.12M.

Following Robert Stephenson’s last OHI Sell transaction on June 29, 2017, the stock climbed by 12.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $45.22 and a one-year low of $13.33. Currently, Omega Healthcare has an average volume of 961.24K. OHI’s market cap is $8.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 54.70.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.25, reflecting a -0.7% downside.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.