The CFO of OGE Energy (OGE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of OGE Energy (OGE), Stephen Merrill, sold shares of OGE for $421.8K.

Following Stephen Merrill’s last OGE Sell transaction on August 22, 2013, the stock climbed by 6.6%. This is Merrill’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on ENBL back in August 2017

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.43 and a one-year low of $23.01. Currently, OGE Energy has an average volume of 78.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.14, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $523.7K worth of OGE shares and purchased $67.38K worth of OGE shares. The insider sentiment on OGE Energy has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment involves gathering, processing, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.