The CFO of Netsol Technologies (NTWK) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO of Netsol Technologies (NTWK), Roger Kent Almond, sold shares of NTWK for $35.57K.

NTWK’s market cap is $40.97 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a one-year high of $4.50 and a one-year low of $2.00. Currently, Netsol Technologies has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Netsol Technologies has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.