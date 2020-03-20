The CFO of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR), Kevin S. Miller, bought shares of MNR for $14.72K.

In addition to Kevin S. Miller, 6 other MNR executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Kevin S. Miller’s holding in the company was increased by 2.88% to a total of $521.1K.

Based on Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $41.7 million and quarterly net profit of $9.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.94 million. Currently, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 574.56K. The company has a one-year high of $15.53 and a one-year low of $9.02.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8,606 worth of MNR shares and purchased $255.1K worth of MNR shares. The insider sentiment on Monmouth Real Estate Investment has been neutral according to 110 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.