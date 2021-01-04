The CFO of Monmouth Real Estate Investment is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CFO of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR), Kevin S. Miller, exercised options to buy 29,022 MNR shares at $13.78 a share, for a total transaction value of $400.1K.

Following this transaction Kevin S. Miller’s holding in the company was increased by 51.09% to a total of $1.37 million. Following Kevin S. Miller’s last MNR Buy transaction on November 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $42.64 million and quarterly net profit of $3.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.67 million and had a net profit of $27.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.92 and a one-year low of $8.42. Currently, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 542.51K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00, reflecting a 1.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Monmouth Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 97 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.