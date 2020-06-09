The CFO of Mastech Holdings is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CFO of Mastech Holdings (MHH), John J. Cronin, exercised options to sell 5,000 MHH shares at $7.46 a share, for a total transaction value of $106.2K.

In addition to John J. Cronin, 8 other MHH executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, John J. Cronin has reported another 3 Sell trades on MHH for a total of $228.6K.

Based on Mastech Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $50.43 million and quarterly net profit of $1.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.2 million and had a net profit of $964K. The company has a one-year high of $22.85 and a one-year low of $4.51. MHH’s market cap is $252 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.70.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.06M worth of MHH shares and purchased $37.3K worth of MHH shares. The insider sentiment on Mastech Holdings has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John J. Cronin's trades have generated a -23.7% average return based on past transactions.

Mastech Digital, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology staffing for both mainstream and digital technologies, and digital transformation services. It operates through the Data and Analytics Services; and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services segments. The Data and Analytics Services segment provides specialized capabilities in delivering data management and analytics services to customers globally. The IT Staffing Services segment focuses on contract IT staffing and digital transformation services. The company was founded by Ashok Trivedi and Sunil Tekchand Wadhwani in 1986 and is headquartered in Moon Township, PA.