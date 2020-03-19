The CFO of Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN), Vanessa Kao, bought shares of LOAN for $9,750.

Following this transaction Vanessa Kao’s holding in the company was increased by 57.3% to a total of $27.95K. In addition to Vanessa Kao, one other LOAN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Manhattan Bridge Capital has an average volume of 38.28K. The company has a one-year high of $6.73 and a one-year low of $3.12. LOAN’s market cap is $32.78M and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.29.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area.