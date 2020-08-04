The CFO of Limestone Bancorp (LMST) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Limestone Bancorp (LMST), Phillip Barnhouse, bought shares of LMST for $5,367.

This recent transaction increases Phillip Barnhouse’s holding in the company by 1.68% to a total of $322.4K. In addition to Phillip Barnhouse, one other LMST executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Limestone Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.25 million and quarterly net profit of $1.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.94 million and had a net profit of $3.63 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.49 and a one-year low of $6.83. LMST’s market cap is $79.34 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.00.

The insider sentiment on Limestone Bancorp has been positive according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The company includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.