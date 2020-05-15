The CFO of Healthcare (HTA) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of Healthcare (HTA), Robert Milligan, bought shares of HTA for $47.5K.

Following this transaction Robert Milligan’s holding in the company was increased by 1.19% to a total of $4.1 million. Following Robert Milligan’s last HTA Buy transaction on June 08, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.3%.

Based on Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $186 million and quarterly net profit of $17.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $169 million and had a net profit of $13.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.22 and a one-year low of $20.61. HTA’s market cap is $5.26 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 146.80.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.83, reflecting a -14.0% downside. Three different firms, including BMO Capital and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Healthcare has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.