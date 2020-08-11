The CFO of GSI Technology (GSIT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of GSI Technology (GSIT), Douglas Schirle, bought shares of GSIT for $24.36K.

This recent transaction increases Douglas Schirle’s holding in the company by 7.9% to a total of $329.4K.

The company has a one-year high of $9.00 and a one-year low of $4.75. Currently, GSI Technology has an average volume of 22.81K.

The insider sentiment on GSI Technology has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.