The CFO of Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC), Ross Teune, bought shares of GBDC for $5,538.

Following this transaction Ross Teune’s holding in the company was increased by 98.21% to a total of $172.2K. In addition to Ross Teune, 2 other GBDC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Golub Capital Bdc’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $49.54 million and quarterly net profit of $47.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.83 million and had a net profit of $18.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.14 and a one-year low of $9.08.

The insider sentiment on Golub Capital Bdc has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Golub Capital BDC Inc engages in the business of investment. It seeks to create a portfolio that includes primarily senior secured and one stop loans. The company was founded in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.