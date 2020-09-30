The CFO of GeoVax Labs (GOVX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of GeoVax Labs (GOVX), Mark Reynolds, bought shares of GOVX for $300.9K.

This recent transaction increases Mark Reynolds’ holding in the company by 100% to a total of $176.9K. In addition to Mark Reynolds, 5 other GOVX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on GeoVax Labs’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $440.6K and GAAP net loss of -$455,204. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $209.9K and had a GAAP net loss of $654.1K. Currently, GeoVax Labs has an average volume of 91.38K. GOVX’s market cap is $4.13 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.00.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded by Harriet Latham Robinson and Donald G. Hildebrand on September 9, 2006 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.