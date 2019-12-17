The CFO of Genie Energy Commo (GNE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Genie Energy Commo (GNE), Avi Goldin, sold shares of GNE for $38.66K.

In addition to Avi Goldin, one other GNE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Genie Energy Commo’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $85.71 million and quarterly net profit of $5.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.84 million and had a net profit of $5.92 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.98 and a one-year low of $5.70. GNE’s market cap is $216.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.82.

The insider sentiment on Genie Energy Commo has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc. (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.