The CFO of Generac Holdings (GNRC) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of Generac Holdings (GNRC), York Ragen, bought shares of GNRC for $282.4K.

Following York Ragen’s last GNRC Buy transaction on May 27, 2016, the stock climbed by 66.2%. This recent transaction increases York Ragen’s holding in the company by 15.73% to a total of $11.91 million.

Based on Generac Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $476 million and quarterly net profit of $44.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $470 million and had a net profit of $44.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $118.86 and a one-year low of $54.19. Currently, Generac Holdings has an average volume of 497.97K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.80, reflecting a -6.2% downside. Three different firms, including Oppenheimer and Robert W. Baird, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.87M worth of GNRC shares and purchased $282.4K worth of GNRC shares. The insider sentiment on Generac Holdings has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States. The International segment comprises of ottomotors, tower light, pramac, motortech, and selmec businesses. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.