The CFO of Franklin Covey Company (FC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Franklin Covey Company (FC), Stephen D. Young, bought shares of FC for $1.58M.

This recent transaction increases Stephen D. Young’s holding in the company by 173.24% to a total of $7.41 million. In addition to Stephen D. Young, one other FC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Franklin Covey Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $65.17 million and quarterly net profit of $5.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.83 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.85 and a one-year low of $20.52. Currently, Franklin Covey Company has an average volume of 36.15K.

Starting in December 2018, FC received 15 Buy ratings in a row.

Franklin Covey Co. engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other.