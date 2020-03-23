The CFO of Fortress Transportation (FTAI) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of Fortress Transportation (FTAI), Scott Christopher, bought shares of FTAI for $77.35K.

This recent transaction increases Scott Christopher’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $77.46K. In addition to Scott Christopher, 4 other FTAI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fortress Transportation’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $163 million and quarterly net profit of $185 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $140 million and had a net profit of $1.04 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.73 and a one-year low of $3.69. Currently, Fortress Transportation has an average volume of 607.68K.

Starting in February 2020, FTAI received 7 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including JMP Securities and B.Riley FBR, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Fortress Transportation has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, Ports and Terminals, and Corporate.

Read More on FTAI: