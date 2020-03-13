The CFO of First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO of First Savings Financial Group (FSFG), Anthony Schoen, sold shares of FSFG for $126.6K.

Following Anthony Schoen’s last FSFG Sell transaction on December 03, 2015, the stock climbed by 15.7%. In addition to Anthony Schoen, 4 other FSFG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on First Savings Financial Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $31.89 million and quarterly net profit of $3.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.6 million and had a net profit of $2.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $68.77 and a one-year low of $50.00. FSFG’s market cap is $117.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.11.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $126.6K worth of FSFG shares and purchased $146.7K worth of FSFG shares. The insider sentiment on First Savings Financial Group has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.