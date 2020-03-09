The CFO of First Bancorp (FBNC) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of First Bancorp (FBNC), Eric Credle, bought shares of FBNC for $29.5K.

This recent transaction increases Eric Credle’s holding in the company by 2.36% to a total of $1.29 million. In addition to Eric Credle, one other FBNC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on First Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $77.59 million and quarterly net profit of $20.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.69 million and had a net profit of $23.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.34 and a one-year low of $27.76. Currently, First Bancorp has an average volume of 90.34K.

Starting in December 2019, FBNC received 4 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including D.A. Davidson and KBW, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $100.6K worth of FBNC shares and purchased $29.5K worth of FBNC shares. The insider sentiment on First Bancorp has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.