The CFO of eGain (EGAN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of eGain (EGAN), Eric Smit, sold shares of EGAN for $55.75K.

Following Eric Smit’s last EGAN Sell transaction on July 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

Based on eGain’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.35 million and quarterly net profit of $1.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17 million and had a net profit of $1.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.12 and a one-year low of $4.80. EGAN’s market cap is $346 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 67.60.

The insider sentiment on eGain has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.