The CFO of Echo Global Logistics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CFO of Echo Global Logistics (ECHO), Kyle Sauers, exercised options to buy 25,000 ECHO shares at $11.78 a share, for a total transaction value of $294.5K.

Following this transaction Kyle Sauers’ holding in the company was increased by 34.65% to a total of $1.51 million. This is Sauers’ first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $25.95 and a one-year low of $14.39. ECHO’s market cap is $416.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.04. Currently, Echo Global Logistics has an average volume of 239.52K.

Three different firms, including Barrington and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Echo Global Logistics has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions.