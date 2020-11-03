The CFO of DMC Global (BOOM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of DMC Global (BOOM), Michael Kuta, sold shares of BOOM for $33.98K.

Following Michael Kuta’s last BOOM Sell transaction on March 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $54.11 and a one-year low of $20.15. Currently, DMC Global has an average volume of 76.53K.

The insider sentiment on DMC Global has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DMC Global, Inc. engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, and distributes products utilized by the global oil and gas industry principally for the perforation of oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.