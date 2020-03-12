The CFO of DMC Global (BOOM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of DMC Global (BOOM), Michael Kuta, bought shares of BOOM for $237.6K.

Following this transaction Michael Kuta’s holding in the company was increased by 103.06% to a total of $468.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $76.68 and a one-year low of $21.57. BOOM’s market cap is $348.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.04. Currently, DMC Global has an average volume of 243.39K.

Four different firms, including Roth Capital and Sidoti, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

DMC Global, Inc. engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics.