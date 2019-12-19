The CFO of DLH Holdings (DLHC) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of DLH Holdings (DLHC), Kathryn Johnbull, bought shares of DLHC for $66.8K.

This recent transaction increases Kathryn Johnbull’s holding in the company by 29.22% to a total of $573.5K. In addition to Kathryn Johnbull, 2 other DLHC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on DLH Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $54.18 million and quarterly net profit of $1.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.49 million and had a net profit of $1.76 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.78 and a one-year low of $3.66. DLHC’s market cap is $48.66M and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.84.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $207.6K worth of DLHC shares and purchased $106.8K worth of DLHC shares.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of professional healthcare and social services to government agencies. It operates through its legal entities DLH Solutions, Inc. and Danya International LLC. DLH Solutions provides healthcare, logistics and technical support services in various areas, including MRI, radiologic, surgical and general, and medical laboratory technologies. Danya International provides technology-enabled program management, consulting, and digital communications solutions to federal government and other customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.