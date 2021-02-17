The CFO of Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), Gary Charles Robb, sold shares of CORT for $3.26M.

Following Gary Charles Robb’s last CORT Sell transaction on December 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 14.5%. In addition to Gary Charles Robb, 2 other CORT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Corcept Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $86.33 million and quarterly net profit of $21.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $81.51 million and had a net profit of $26.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.18 and a one-year low of $9.70. Currently, Corcept Therapeutics has an average volume of 448.11K.

The insider sentiment on Corcept Therapeutics has been neutral according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol. Its products include korlym and korlym support. The company was founded by David B. Singer and Joseph K. Belanoff on May 13, 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.