The CFO of Comfort Systems is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CFO of Comfort Systems (FIX), William I. George, exercised options to buy 4,000 FIX shares at $13.87 a share, for a total transaction value of $55.48K.

Following this transaction William I. George’s holding in the company was increased by 6.11% to a total of $2.14 million.

Based on Comfort Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $720 million and quarterly net profit of $34.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $588 million and had a net profit of $25.16 million. The company has a one-year high of $58.10 and a one-year low of $29.44. FIX’s market cap is $1.13 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.90.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. engages in the provision of mechanocal and electrical contracting services. It operates through Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection. the Electrical services segment handles installation and servicing of electrical systems. The company was founded by Alfred J. Giardinelli, Jr. on December 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.