The CFO of City Office REIT (CIO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of City Office REIT (CIO), Anthony Maretic, bought shares of CIO for $71.5K.

This recent transaction increases Anthony Maretic’s holding in the company by 9.66% to a total of $843.8K. In addition to Anthony Maretic, one other CIO executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $14.50 and a one-year low of $6.50. Currently, City Office REIT has an average volume of 338.97K.

Starting in May 2020, CIO received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on City Office REIT has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.