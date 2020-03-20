The CFO of Capital Southwest (CSWC) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of Capital Southwest (CSWC), Michael Scott Sarner, bought shares of CSWC for $202.1K.

Following this transaction Michael Scott Sarner’s holding in the company was increased by 12.53% to a total of $1.7 million. In addition to Michael Scott Sarner, 4 other CSWC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Capital Southwest’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $56.8 million and GAAP net loss of $6.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.75 million and had a net profit of $4.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.90 and a one-year low of $7.39. CSWC’s market cap is $164.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.27.

Capital Southwest Corp. is an internally managed closed end, non-diversified management investment company. It engages in the provision of customized financing to middle market companies in the industry segment located in the United States.