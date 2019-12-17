The CFO of BuildABear Workshop (BBW) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of BuildABear Workshop (BBW), Vojin Todorovic, bought shares of BBW for $57.41K.

This recent transaction increases Vojin Todorovic’s holding in the company by 35.09% to a total of $261.6K.

Based on BuildABear Workshop’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $70.38 million and GAAP net loss of $5.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.50 and a one-year low of $2.31. Currently, BuildABear Workshop has an average volume of 244.13K.

The insider sentiment on BuildABear Workshop has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a retailer of plush animals, which engages in the provision of coordinated selection of merchandise, including different styles of clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising.