The CFO of BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC), Paul L. Davis, bought shares of TCPC for $23.84K.

This recent transaction increases Paul L. Davis’ holding in the company by 12.77% to a total of $214K. Over the last month, Paul L. Davis has reported another 4 Buy trades on TCPC for a total of $90.07K.

The company has a one-year high of $14.80 and a one-year low of $5.06. Currently, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average volume of 439.30K. TCPC’s market cap is $441.3M and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.43.

Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end and non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests primarily in the debt of middle market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.