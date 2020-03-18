The CFO of BankUnited is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CFO of BankUnited (BKU), Leslie Lunak, exercised options to buy 15,988 BKU shares at $23.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $367.9K.

This recent transaction increases Leslie Lunak’s holding in the company by 29.27% to a total of $1.58 million. In addition to Leslie Lunak, one other BKU executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $37.60 and a one-year low of $20.78. Currently, BankUnited has an average volume of 882.52K. BKU’s market cap is $2.1B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.13.

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.