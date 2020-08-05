The CFO of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), Moral-Niles Christopher Del, bought shares of ASB for $25.96K.

This recent transaction increases Moral-Niles Christopher Del’s holding in the company by 2.02% to a total of $1.31 million.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $441 million and quarterly net profit of $149 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $307 million and had a net profit of $84.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.60 and a one-year low of $10.23. Currently, Associated Banc-Corp has an average volume of 936.94K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $14.80, reflecting a -11.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Associated Banc-Corp has been positive according to 210 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.