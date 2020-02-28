The CFO of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CFO of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Kenneth Allen Myszkowski, exercised options to buy 43,445 ARWR shares at $8.84 a share, for a total transaction value of $384.1K.

This recent transaction increases Kenneth Allen Myszkowski’s holding in the company by 12.32% to a total of $15.4 million.

The company has a one-year high of $73.72 and a one-year low of $17.27. ARWR’s market cap is $3.66B and the company has a P/E ratio of 66.46.

Four different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Chardan Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.