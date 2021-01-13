The CFO of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Kenneth Allen Myszkowski, sold shares of ARWR for $1.06M.

Following Kenneth Allen Myszkowski’s last ARWR Sell transaction on February 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 44.1%. In addition to Kenneth Allen Myszkowski, 4 other ARWR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $86.11 and a one-year low of $19.51. Currently, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 550.42K. ARWR’s market cap is $8.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -95.10.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.13, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.71M worth of ARWR shares and purchased $232K worth of ARWR shares. The insider sentiment on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.