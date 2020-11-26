The CFO of Ares Capital (ARCC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Ares Capital (ARCC), Penelope Roll, sold shares of ARCC for $115.8K.

Following Penelope Roll’s last ARCC Sell transaction on May 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.0%. This is Roll’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Based on Ares Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $497 million and quarterly net profit of $441 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $230 million and had a net profit of $175 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.33 and a one-year low of $7.90. ARCC’s market cap is $7.1 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.00.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.17, reflecting a 4.3% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $115.8K worth of ARCC shares and purchased $1.12M worth of ARCC shares. The insider sentiment on Ares Capital has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ares Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on April 1, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.