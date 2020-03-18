The CFO of Arbor Realty (ABR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO of Arbor Realty (ABR), Paul Elenio, bought shares of ABR for $73.4K.

In addition to Paul Elenio, 4 other ABR executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Paul Elenio’s holding in the company by 2.56% to a total of $2.94 million.

The company has a one-year high of $15.77 and a one-year low of $5.45. ABR’s market cap is $807.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.59.

The insider sentiment on Arbor Realty has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments.