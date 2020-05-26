The CFO of Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO of Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC), Christian Storch, sold shares of AIMC for $253.3K.

The company has a one-year high of $38.43 and a one-year low of $12.00. Currently, Altra Industrial Motion has an average volume of 120.50K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.25, reflecting a 5.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Altra Industrial Motion has been positive according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears. The Automation and Specialty segment consists brands such as Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.